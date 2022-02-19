No. 2 Stanford 87, Oregon St. 63
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lexie Hull scored 21 points and No. 2 Stanford broke the game open with an 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, beating Oregon State 87-63 on Friday night.
The Cardinal (22-3, 13-0 Pac-12) have won 14 games in a row and extended their conference winning streak to 28 games.
Hannah Jump and Haley Jones added 13 points apiece for Stanford. Leading scorer Cameron Brink was in foul trouble throughout and was limited to five points.
Oregon State (12-10, 5-7 Pac-12) lost for the fifth time in six games. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 16 points, and Taya Corosdale added 11.
Oregon State stayed within striking distance until the fourth quarter.
Jump hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Anna Wilson followed with a steal and layup that extended Stanford’s lead to 70-53 with 6:26 remaining.
Hull hit another 3-pointer to punctuate the lopsided run.
No. 8 Arizona 51, Washington 42
SEATTLE — Shaina Pellington scored 10 points, Sam Thomas hit a crucial 3-pointer with a minute to go and Arizona beat Washington. The Wildcats (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12) held the Huskies (5-14, 0-11) scoreless for more than 10 minutes midway through the game and send Washington to its 11th straight loss, all in conference play.
Arizona struggled mightily on offense, setting a season low in scoring on 19-for-51 shooting. The previous low came in a 55-53 win over Oregon State in January. Despite their offensive struggles, the Wildcats earned an uncomfortable lead that held up over the Huskies with stifling defense late in the first half.
Arizona held Washington scoreless for the last 9:27 before halftime, with the Huskies going 0 for 9 and turning the ball over seven times during the span. The Wildcats had 10 steals in the game, paced by Helena Pueyo’s four, and forced 22 turnovers. Gisela Sanchez added eight points for Arizona.
No. 10 UConn 89, Xavier 35
CINCINNATI — Christyn Williams scored 13 points and Azzi Fudd added 11 as Connecticut beat Xavier and extended its winning streak to three games.
UConn (18-5, 12-1 Big East) is beginning to get healthy after eight of its 12 players missed at least two games due to injury or illness this season. Kaysia Woods had four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Xavier (8-17, 3-13 Big East). The Musketeers have lost all five meetings with the Huskies by an average of 38 points.
