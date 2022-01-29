No. 2 Stanford 78, Arizona State 50
STANFORD — Haley Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, and No. 2 Stanford beat Arizona State.
Fran Belibi added 12 points and Cameron Brink had 11 for the Cardinal (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12), who won their seventh straight since losing at No. 1 South Carolina. Freshman Kiki Iiriafen scored 12 points in 10 minutes during the second half for Stanford.
Jade Loville led Arizona State with 19 points, reaching 1,000 points for her career with a short jumper early in the second quarter. She scored her first 775 points at Boise State. Loville has scored at least 19 points in each of her last seven games.
The Sun Devils avoided their lowest point total of the season with a strong effort in the fourth quarter.
Arizona State, which won seven of its previous nine games, went nearly seven minutes without scoring in the first quarter. Loville hit a jumper with 45 seconds left to end the dry spell.
Meanwhile, Stanford used the time to score 12 straight points and build a 15-2 lead on the way to a 36-17 advantage into halftime.
No. 19 Oregon forfeit win over UCLA
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference has awarded No. 19 Oregon a victory over UCLA due to forfeit. The two teams were supposed to play on Friday.
UCLA has been down to an eight-player rotation due to injuries, but the Bruins were dealt another setback on Wednesday when junior guard and leading scorer Charisma Osborne was carried off the floor after suffering a non-contact knee injury during the third quarter against No. 8 Arizona.
The Pac-12's schedule adjustment policy for this season allows a game to be rescheduled or declared a no-contest if a team has fewer than the minimum roster available for a scheduled contest (at least seven scholarship players and one coach). The policy though is only related to unavailability of players and coaches due to COVID-19.
Per NCAA policy, there will be no adjustment to overall records. Oregon (12-5) improves to 5-1 in league play and UCLA (9-5) falls to 4-3 in conference.
UCLA's next game is scheduled for Sunday at Oregon State while Oregon hosts Southern California.
No. 23 Iowa 72, Northwestern 67, OT
EVANSTON, Ill. — Caitlin Clark had 28 points and a clutch 3-pointer, Monika Czinano added 24 points with a season-high 16 rebounds, and No. 23 Iowa defeated Northwestern in overtime.
Clark, the nation’s leader in scoring (25.4 ppg) and assists (8.2 apg), hit a 3-pointer with 1:06 left in overtime to give the Hawkeyes a 66-64 lead. Iowa finished off the win with six free throws down the stretch, four by Clark and two by Czinano.
Still, a 3-pointer by Melannie Daley drew Northwestern within 70-67 with four seconds remaining before Clark finished it off with her final two free throws. She was 9-for-9 from the line and Czinano was 6-for-6.
Veronica Burton led Northwestern with 19 points and seven assists. Laya Hartman scored a career-high 14 points and Daley added 13 off the bench.
Burton made two 3-pointers and Hartman hit a third as the Wildcats scored 13 points in the first three-plus minutes of the second half to lead 44-32. After Northwestern’s lead reached 46-34, Iowa scored the final seven points of the quarter to close within 46-41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.