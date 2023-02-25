No. 7 Maryland 76, No. 16 Ohio St. 74
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Abby Meyers scored 24 points and No. 7 Maryland finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak with a victory over No. 16 Ohio State.
Lavender Briggs’ 3-pointer was part of an 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter that gave the Terrapins (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) a 73-69 lead.
Maryland then held off a late push from Ohio State (23-6, 12-6), which tied it at 73 with over three minutes left.
Meyers made a layup with 2:45 remaining to help Maryland regain the lead — an advantage the Terrapins wouldn’t relinquish as both teams went scoreless for the next two-plus minutes. Meyers missed a free throw, but made her second to make it 76-74 lead with 11 seconds left.
Rikki Harris missed a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to go and the Buckeyes’ final shot went in after the buzzer had already signaled the finish.
Brinae Alexander and Diamond Miller added 16 points apiece for the Terrapins, who had already earned a double bye in next week’s Big Ten Tournament.
Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes with 20 points, while Taylor Mikesell added 18, Taylor Thierry 16 and Rebeka Mikulasikova 13.
The Terrapins, who led 38-33 at the break, shot 52% in the first half to Ohio State’s 48%.
No. 15 Villanova 67, Providence 50
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points, Lucy Olsen had 11 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Villanova beat Providence to complete the season sweep.
Villanova (25-5, 16-3 Big East) moved a half-game behind UConn (24-5, 16-2) for the top spot in the conference standings. The Wildcats close the regular season at Seton Hall on Monday. The Huskies play at DePaul on Saturday and host Xavier on Monday.
Siegrist, the national scoring leader at 29.1 points per game, struggled from the floor in shooting 8 of 26, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range. Siegrist and fellow senior Brooke Mullin were honored prior to tipoff in Villanova’s final regular season home game.
Christina Dalce added 11 points for Villanova (25-5, 16-3 Big East), which has won 12 straight road games against Providence. Mullin finished with six points and seven assists.
Villanova shot 50% from the field in the first half and led 37-18. Siegrist went 2 of 9 for eight points in 17 minutes. The Wildcats finished the game at 40% and Providence shot 33% overall with 18 turnovers.
Olivia Olsen scored 15 points and Grace Efosa added 13 for Providence (13-17, 4-15). Janai Crooms scored 12.
Siegrist had 29 points and nine rebounds in a 79-54 win over Providence on Dec. 4.
