No. 3 UConn 98, Providence 53
STORRS, Conn. — Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin scored 18 points apiece and No. 3 UConn beat Providence in the Big East Conference opener for both teams.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
No. 3 UConn 98, Providence 53
STORRS, Conn. — Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin scored 18 points apiece and No. 3 UConn beat Providence in the Big East Conference opener for both teams.
Azzi Fudd scored 17 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 13 Creighton 67,
No. 25 Villanova 46
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points and Morgan Maly added 16 on 7-for-10 shooting as Creighton beat Villanova.
Creighton (7-0, 2-0 Big East) trailed 19-9 in the first quarter before rallying.
South Florida 70, No. 22 Texas 65
AUSTIN, Texas — Sammie Puisis scored 25 points and Elena Tsineke scored 22 as South Florida beat Texas.
A jump shot by Tsineke with 2:37 left gave the Bulls (8-2) the lead for good at 64-63.
No. 24 Marquette 78,
Georgetown 57
WASHINGTON — Jordan King scored 23 points, Chloe Marotta had 12 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists and Marquette beat Georgetown in a Big East Conference opener.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.