Big 12 Conference Tournament
No. 14 Oklahoma 77, TCU 76
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Skylar Vann scored 21 points, including the game-winning layup with 2.2 seconds left and 14th-ranked Oklahoma avoided possibly the biggest upset in Big 12 Tournament history with a win over TCU in the quarterfinals.
The Horned Frogs appeared poised to be the first 10th-seed to ever beat a two-seed when Lucy Ibeh scored inside with 4.8 seconds to play. But after a timeout, Taylor Robertson threw a deep inbounds pass to Vann, who was set up on the right side of the lane, and she spun to her right and went across the lane for the basket.
Robertson made 5-of-6 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Sooners (25-5), who will face the Baylor-Iowa State winner in the semifinals on Saturday. Aubrey Joens came off the bench to score 15 points, going 3 of 5 behind the arc. Madi Williams, who injured a knee in the regular-season finale, scored six points while wearing a brace.
Ibeh was 10-of-13 shooting and had 24 points for the Horned Frogs (8-23).
No. 15 Texas 60, Kansas St. 42
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — DeYona Gaston scored 12 points and 15th-ranked Texas came to life in the second half to defeat Kansas State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
After a miserable first half that saw the top-seeded Longhorns shoot 17% (5 of 30) and barely eke out an 18-all tie at halftime, they outscored the ninth-seeded Wildcats 21-4 in the third quarter and coasted to a semifinal date with fourth-seeded Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Midway through the second quarter Texas (24-8) was down 16-7 but a 32-6 run made it 39-22 entering the fourth.
Jaelyn Glenn led the Wildcats (17-16) with 15 points. Through three quarters they were shooting 25% (9 of 35) but went 7 of 14 in the fourth with three of their four 3-pointers.
Conference USA Tournament
No. 25 Mid.Tennessee 68, UTEP 62
FRISCO, Texas — Jalynn Gregory scored 22 points, Kseniya Malashka had 18 points and 14 rebounds and No. 25 Middle Tennessee beat fourth-seeded UTEP to advance to the championship game of the Conference USA Tournament.
Middle Tennessee led for 37 minutes with UTEP’s last lead at 48-47 after N’Yah Boyd scored the opening five points of the fourth quarter.
UTEP forward Elina Arike was left open for a 3-pointer to get within 61-59 but Courtney Whitson answered with a 3-pointer from the corner with 45.2 left. The Miners missed a quick 3-pointer on their next possession and Whitson made 1 of 2 free throws for a six-point lead.
UTEP missed another jumper and Savannah Wheeler made 1 of 2 free throws with 21.8 left. Arike sank a long 3-pointer with to get within four points, but Gregory added two free throws to seal it.
Whitson finished with 18 points for Middle Tennessee (27-4). Wheeler, who entered averaging 15.8 points per game with 28 points on Thursday, finished with one point after going 0 for 7 from the field.
