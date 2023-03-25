NCAA Miami Villanova Basketball

Associated Press

Miami’s Ja’Leah Williams (12) and Destiny Harden (3) celebrate after Harden scored against Villanova in the first half of a Sweet 16 college women’s NCAA Tournament game on Friday in Greenville, S.C.

 

 Mic Smith

GREENVILLE 2 REGION

Miami 70, Villanova 65

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.