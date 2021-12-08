No. 20 Ohio St. 94,
Mount St. Mary’s 50
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jacy Sheldon scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and No. 20 Ohio State jumped out early and cruised to a 94-50 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.
Ohio State (7-1) has won consecutive games since its eight-point loss at Syracuse on Dec. 1. Taylor Mikesell added 15 points for the Buckeyes. Gabby Hutcherson, Rebeka Mikulasikova and Tanaya Beacham each had 13. Ohio State used a 25-7 first quarter to build a 51-22 lead at the break.
No. 25 Colorado 81, Southern Utah 47
CEDAR CITY, UTAH — Quay Miller scored a season-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead undefeated Colorado over Southern Utah for its ninth straight win.
Colorado (9-0) has double-digit wins in eight games and is off to its best start since going 12-0 in 2019-20. Frida Formann had 11 points for the Buffaloes.
Mya Hollingshed and Jaylyn Sherrod added nine points apiece.
Darri Dotson scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting to lead Southern Utah (4-5).
Colorado coach JR Payne returned to Cedar City for the first time since 2014, when she led the Thunderbirds to a Big Sky Conference championship. The Buffaloes had won the previous four games in the series, all at home.
