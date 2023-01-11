No. 17 Michigan 80, Purdue 59
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Leigha Brown scored 21 points, Emily Kiser had 17 points and seven rebounds and No. 17 Michigan beat Purdue.
Brown reached 20-plus points for the third straight game — and Michigan scored 80-plus in each of those Big Ten contests. Brown has scored at least 20 points in five of her last six games.
Laila Phelia also scored 17 points for Michigan (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten).
Madison Layden scored 16 points and Jayla Smith added 14 for Purdue (11-5, 2-4). Leading scorer Lasha Petree, averaging 17.7 points per game, did not start and was held to four points in 11 minutes.
Texas 72, No. 23 Kansas 59
AUSTIN, Texas — Shaylee Gonzales scored 14 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and Texas cruised to a victory over No. 23 Kansas.
Gonzales was 6 of 7 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers as Texas outscored Kansas 18-12 in the fourth. Gonzales finished 11-of-16 shooting with four 3s. Sonya Morris added 13 points for the Longhorns (12-5, 3-1 Big 12), who shot 48%. Rori Harmon added eight points and 11 assists.
Holly Kersgieter scored 20 points, and Taiyanna Jackson added 19 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas (12-3, 2-2), which has lost three of its last five games including a 75-62 home loss to 23rd-ranked Baylor.
The game was tied once, 4-4, and the Longhorns never trailed and led 41-29 at the break. The Jayhawks used a 10-0 run early in the third quarter to pull within 43-39 but didn’t get closer.
