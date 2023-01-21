No. 4 Stanford 74, No. 8 Utah 62
STANFORD — Cameron Brink had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, Haley Jones added 25 points, 12 boards and a pair of blocks, and No. 4 Stanford bounced back from a loss at USC by beating eighth-ranked Utah 74-62 on Friday night.
Hannah Jump made her first five shots and scored 13 points on a night when the Cardinal lost freshman point guard Talana Lepolo to a left foot injury in the first quarter.
Stanford (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) earned its 18th straight home win against conference opponents. The Cardinal dropped two spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after a 55-46 loss at USC on Sunday that snapped the Cardinal’s 12-game winning streak, a 39-game unbeaten run against conference opponents and 51-game winning stretch facing unranked teams.
Alissa Pili scored 25 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 19 for Utah (15-2, 5-2), which had previously lost at Colorado on Jan. 6. Utah shot 3 for 13 from deep in the first half to fall behind 41-32.
No. 22 Villanova 73, Creighton 57
OMAHA, Neb. — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points to become the all-time leading scorer at Villanova and the No. 22 Wildcats used a stout defense in the first half to set the tone for a 73-57 win over Creighton in a Big East rematch on Friday night.
Villanova held the Bluejays to just four made field goals in the first half and built a 46-19 halftime lead, avenging a 67-46 loss to Creighton in early December.
Siegrist, the leading scorer in women’s Division I college basketball averaging almost 29 points per game, came into the rematch 18 point shy of the Villanova record. With 6:35 left in the fourth quarter Siegrist got the ball on the edge of the key, rolled to the middle and knocked down the mid-range jumper over a double team to set the school scoring record, finishing the game with 2,414 career points in 103 career games.
Shelly Pennefather, who played for the Wildcats in the late 1980s, held the record with 2,408 points. Kerry Kittles, who played in the early 1990s, holds the men’s record with 2,243 points.
Oregon St. 68, No. 23 Oregon 65
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 16 points and freshman Timea Gardiner, playing just her third collegiate game, added another 15 as Oregon State upset its arch rivals, the No. 23 Oregon Ducks, 68-65 in a Pac-12 Conference showdown.
It was Oregon State’s first win at home against the rival Ducks since 2019.
No. 24 Colorado 73, California 66
BERKELEY — Quay Miller had 26 points, Jaylyn Sherrod scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and No. 24 Colorado beat California 73-66 on Friday for its seventh straight victory.
Aaronette Vonleh gave Colorado a seven-point lead in the beginning of the third quarter but the Buffaloes went scoreless for the next four minutes as Cal tied it at 36-all. Colorado was held to nine points on 4-of-11 shooting in the third quarter but made 9 of 11 in the fourth in scoring 30 points.
Sherrod’s 3-pointer with 2:58 left in the fourth gave Colorado a 67-57 lead. The Buffaloes didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way but went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Vonleh finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Colorado (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12). Sherrod, who leads the conference in assists with 5.5 per game, had three of Colorado’s 13 assists on 26 baskets.
