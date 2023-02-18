No. 18 Arizona 82, No. 4 Utah 72
TUCSON, Ariz. — Shaina Pellington made 11 straight shots on her way to scoring a career-high 35 points, leading No. 18 Arizona over No. 4 Utah 82-72 on Friday night.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
No. 18 Arizona 82, No. 4 Utah 72
TUCSON, Ariz. — Shaina Pellington made 11 straight shots on her way to scoring a career-high 35 points, leading No. 18 Arizona over No. 4 Utah 82-72 on Friday night.
Cate Reese added 16 points for the Wildcats (20-6, 10-5). Helena Pueyo had 12 points, including for four free throw in the final 90 seconds.
Arizona broke the Utes’ seven-game winning streak and avenged an 80-79 loss in Salt Lake City a month ago.
Allison Pili had 26 points, Jenna Johnson had 19 and Gianna Kneepkens 13 for the Utes (22-3, 12-3), who entered with the highest ranking in program history.
Pellington had 23 points in the first half when she made all 10 field goal attempts. She made her first shot in the second half before missing.
Pellington finished 13 of 18 with eight rebounds and five steals.
Utah trimmed a 10-point deficit to 76-72 on Pili’s three-point play with 1:08 remaining. Madi Conner made two free throws for a 78-72 lead with 48.4 seconds remaining after Utah was called for an intentional foul.
The Utes, sixth in Division I in scoring, was held 12.7 points below its average. Arizona beat its fourth ranked team this season after wins over Baylor, Oregon and UCLA.
No. 21 Colorado 70, Arizona St. 62
TEMPE, Ariz. — Quay Miller had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Tameiya Sadler added a season-high 16 points and No. 21 Colorado beat Arizona State.
Colorado was ahead by as many as 15 points in the second half, but its lead was trimmed to 62-60 with 3:22 left in the fourth quarter. Frida Formann ended Colorado’s field-goal drought by banking in a 3-pointer with 2:16 left to spark a 6-0 run for an eight-point lead. Jaylyn Sherrod sealed it at the free-throw line with 10.1 seconds left.
Formann finished with eight points and Sherrod had eight points and five assists for Colorado (21-5, 12-3 Pac-12).
Miller scored 15 points in the first half to help Colorado build a 42-31 lead. Miller made 7 of 9 shots in the first half and the Buffaloes shot 59%. The Buffaloes cooled off in the third quarter, scoring just 11 points, but finished the game shooting 49%.
Tyi Skinner scored 27 points, reaching 20-plus for the 13th time this season, for Arizona State (7-17, 0-15). Jaddan Simmons added 11 points and Treasure Hunt had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Colorado seeks a season sweep on Sunday at No. 18 Arizona. Arizona State plays its third straight ranked opponent on Sunday against No. 4 Utah.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.