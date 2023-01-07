Colorado 77, No. 8 Utah 67
BOULDER, Colo. — Frida Formann scored 20 points, Jaylyn Sherrod had 16 and Colorado beat No. 8 Utah, sending the Utes to their first loss of the season.
BOULDER, Colo. — Frida Formann scored 20 points, Jaylyn Sherrod had 16 and Colorado beat No. 8 Utah, sending the Utes to their first loss of the season.
Aaronette Vonleh added 15 as the Buffaloes (13-3, 3-1 Pac-12) posted their first win over an AP top-10 team since knocking off No. 1 Stanford 77-72 in overtime on Jan. 17, 2021.
Utah was led by Jenna Johnson, who scored all 17 of her points in the second half. Leading scorer Alissa Pili finished with 14 points, which was below her average of 19.7.
No. 15 Arizona 72, Oregon St. 69
TUCSON, Ariz. — Lauren Fields scored all nine of her points in the final two-and-a-half minutes as No. 15 Arizona erased a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to knock off Oregon State.
The Wildcats bounced back from their first loss in their last six games, falling 73-57 to No. 2 Stanford on Monday.
No. 18 Oregon 82, Arizona St. 62
TEMPE, Ariz. — Endyia Rogers scored 19 points and Oregon pulled away in the middle two quarters to beat Arizona State.
Grace VanSlooten took charge in the third quarter, scoring 12 points in the first five minutes to put Oregon up, 49-30.
Grace VanSlooten finished with 16 points with six rebounds for Oregon (12-3, 3-1 Pac 12). Phillipina Kyei pulled down 18 rebounds to go with her 10 points, and Taya Hanson contributed 13 points off the bench.
Tyi Skinner scored 20 points to lead Arizona State (7-8, 0-4). Treasure Hunt finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaddan Simmons added 10 points.
