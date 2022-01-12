No. 9 Iowa St. 73,
No. 25 Kansas St. 70
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to play to lift No. 9 Iowa State over 25th-ranked Kansas State.
The Cyclones (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) trailed most of the game and rallied after being down by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter.
It was Iowa State’s first lead since they were up 3-2 in the first quarter. They went 6-for-7 from the 3-point line in the fourth quarter.
Kansas State (13-3, 3-1) didn’t get a shot off on their last possession and gave the Wildcats their first loss of the season at home.
No. 15 Georgia Tech 63, Pittsburgh 52
PITTSBURGH — Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points, Digna Strautmane had 16 points and Georgia Tech beat short-handed Pittsburgh.
Georgia Tech made 4 of 6 3-pointers in the first quarter, with three coming during a 13-0 run.
