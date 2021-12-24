No. 8 Indiana 70,
Southern Illinois 37
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger each scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Indiana to a 70-37 victory over Southern Illinois on Thursday.
Holmes went 8 for 12 from the field. She also had a team-high seven rebounds.
Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 11 points, four assists and four rebounds for the Hoosiers (10-2).
Payton McCallister led Southern Illinois with 10 points, but Makenzie Silvey was limited to nine points on 4-of-15 shooting. Silvey was named Missouri Valley Conference player of the week after she averaged 21.7 points in three games last week.
The Hoosiers shot 52.7% from the field, compared to 27.3% for the Salukis (5-5).
Indiana dominated the first half, outscoring Southern Illinois 38-8. The Salukis went 4 for 27 from the field over the first two quarters.
The Hoosiers scored the first eight points and took a 15-4 lead after the opening quarter. Indiana scored the final 15 points of the second quarter as Southern Illinois went scoreless for nearly 7 minutes.
