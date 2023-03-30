NCAA Maryland South Carolina Basketball

South Carolina fans celebrate after defeating Maryland in an Elite 8 women’s NCAA Tournament game, Monday, in Greenville, S.C. The crowd was record-setting for a women’s tournament game.

Women’s basketball seems to have found a winner with its new Sweet 16 format in March Madness and the timing couldn’t be better with looming TV contract negotiations on the horizon.

There were record-setting attendance at the two sites — Greenville, South Carolina and Seattle — along with record numbers for TV ratings. It fueled the momentum heading into a star-packed Final Four lineup in Dallas.

