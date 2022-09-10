Aces Storm Basketball

Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) talks with head coach Becky Hammon during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA semifinal playoff series, Sunday, in Seattle. The Aces take on the Sun in the Finals.

The WNBA will crown a first-time champion when Las Vegas and Connecticut meet in the Finals starting Sunday.

Both franchises have come close, with Connecticut falling to Washington in the 2019 Finals and Las Vegas to Seattle a year later. It’s the Sun’s fourth trip to the Finals, also advancing that far in 2004 and ‘05. The Aces made the championship round in 2008 when the franchise was still in San Antonio and coach Becky Hammon was a player on the team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.