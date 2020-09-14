Aces 86, Storm 84
BRADENTON, Fla. — A’ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby each scored 23 points and the Las Vegas Aces secured the top seed in the playoffs with a win over the Seattle Storm.
Each team finished at 18-4 but the Aces won both regular season contests against the Storm.
Both squads entered Sunday’s season finale having secured double-byes into the semifinals. Seattle played without forward Breanna Stewart and point guard Sue Bird, who were held out due to injury.
Wings 82, Liberty 79
Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points, and her three-point play with 12.4 seconds left helped carry Dallas past the New York Liberty.
The Wings (8-14) needed help to earn the No. 8 spot, but Washington beat Atlanta later in the day to secure the final playoff position.
Mystics 85, Dream 78
Ariel Atkins scored 26 points and the Mystics clinched the eighth and final seed to the playoffs with a win over the Dream.
The Mystics (9-13) will take on No. 5-seed Phoenix (13-9) on Tuesday in a single-elimination game. Washington’s win eliminated Dallas (8-14) from playoff contention after the Wings beat the New York Liberty 82-79 earlier Sunday.
