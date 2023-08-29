Sun 83, Sparks 68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner moved into seventh place on the all-time scoring list and the Connecticut Sun pulled away in the second half for an 83-68 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday, snapping the Sparks’ six-game win streak.

