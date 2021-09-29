Sky 101, Sun 95, 2OT
Chicago leads series 1-0
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Courtney Vandersloot had the second triple-double in WNBA playoff history with 12 points, a league playoff-record 18 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun in two overtimes in the opener of their best-of-five semifinal series.
With the game tied at 93, Candace Parker scored on a layup off a neat pass from Vandersloot for her record-breaking assist. Vandersloot, who broke Sue Bird’s mark of 16 set last postseason, then threw a beautiful pass to Stefanie Dolson to give the Sky a four-point lead with 1:29 left.
Connecticut couldn’t recover, scoring only its second basket of the second OT on Brionna Jones’ jumper with 13.7 seconds left that made it 98-95. Vandersloot got her 10th rebound with 7.9 seconds left. Sheryl Swoopes had the only other triple-double in WNBA playoff history, which she did in 2005.
Jonquel Jones, who was honored as the league’s MVP before the game, led the Sun with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Brionna Jones, who earned Most Improved Player honors as well, added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut, which lost only one game at home during the regular season en route to the league’s best record.
This was the league’s first double-overtime playoff game since 2015 between the Mystics and Liberty.
Both teams had chances to end the game before the second OT. DeWanna Bonner missed an off-balance shot at the end of regulation.
With the game tied at 91 in the first OT, the Sky dribbled the clock down before Brionna Jones stole the ball. Connecticut couldn’t get a shot off before the buzzer, sending it to the second extra session.
Aces 96, Mercury 90
Las Vegas leads series 1-0
LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals.
Plum, the fourth-year guard who won an Olympic gold medal in 3-on-3 basketball, had 12 points in the third quarter as Las Vegas pushed its lead into double digits.
Riquna Williams scored 24 points for the Aces, who will host Game 2 on Thursday.
Phoenix, which won single-elimination games against the New York Liberty and defending champion Seattle Storm to reach the semis, led 30-21 after the first quarter.
Brittney Griner had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Phoenix. Diana Taurasi, playing in her second game since returning to the lineup after sustaining a sprained ankle, scored 20 points on 6-of-17 shooting.
Williams scored 14 points in the opening 10 minutes to keep it close.
The Aces shot 56% (14 of 25) in the second to take a 52-49 lead at halftime. Las Vegas took its first lead with 4:05 left in the first half on a 3-pointer from Plum.
A’ja Wilson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. She had a personal 6-0 run to push an 85-81 lead to 10 points with 3:08 remaining.
