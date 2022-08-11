Liberty 91, Wings 73

ARLINGTON, Texas — Sabrina Ionescu had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Sami Whitcomb added 15 points and the New York Liberty stayed in the playoff race with a 91-73 victory over the Dallas Wings.

