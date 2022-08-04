Liberty 64, Sparks 61
NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu scored eight of her 20 points in the final 2:18 and the Liberty rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 64-61 on Wednesday night.
The Liberty (13-18) earned two wins over the Sparks (12-19) in the span of 24 hours, sweeping the back-to-back set. New York had a much tougher time than its 102-73 victory a night earlier to stay in the playoff hunt.
“We shot awful in the paint, outside the paint, but at end of the day we kept the faith and buckled down on defense,” Ionescu said. “Got scores when we needed to. It’s really hard to beat a team on a back-to-back. We were able to get two wins which is big for this franchise into this playoff push.”
Coming into Wednesday night’s games, one game separated the seventh through 11th places in the standings. With the win, New York moved into a tie with Phoenix and Atlanta for seventh.
Trailing 50-35 with 5:23 left in the third quarter, New York held Los Angeles scoreless for the rest of the period to cut its deficit to five.
Los Angeles finally ended its nearly 7-minute scoreless drought and got the lead back up to 55-47 before New York scored 13 of the next 17 points to take its first lead of the game on two free throws by Ionescu with 1:14 left.
After a Los Angeles miss, Ionescu was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 34.1 seconds left. She made two of three to give the Liberty a 62-59 advantage.
Jordin Canada was fouled driving to the basket and made both free throws to get the Sparks within one with 29.6 left.
After a timeout, Ionescu worked the clock down before driving into the lane and banking in a shot from the free throw line with 6.9 seconds left.
Los Angeles had one last chance but Lexie Brown missed a 3-pointer from the wing just before the buzzer.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 19 points to lead Los Angeles.
The Sparks jumped out to a 24-8 lead after the first quarter as Ogwumike scored seven points. She moved past Swin Cash for 20th on the league’s all-time scoring list. Ogwumike has 5,137 points now in her career.
New York rallied to within seven late in the first half before Los Angeles scored the final four points to take an 11-point lead into the break.
Dream 91, Fever 81
ATLANTA — Rhyne Howard scored 20 points, Cheyenne Parker added 17 and the Dream handed the Fever its 15th straight loss.
Atlanta (13-18) ended a four-game losing streak and moved into a three-way tie for seventh in the standings.
Atlanta led 64-34 early in the third quarter before Indiana battled back to get within single digits in the fourth. Indiana outscored Atlanta 28-13 in the third to get within 75-62 and started the fourth by scoring 15 of the first 22 points to make it 82-77 with 5:02 left. But the Dream scored seven straight points and led by at least nine points the rest of the way.
Atlanta made 14 of its first 18 shots (77.9%) and led 36-17 after the first quarter. The Dream started the second quarter on a 7-1 run for a 43-18 lead, and it was 62-34 at halftime. The Dream had 21 assists on 23 made field goals and shot 62.2% from the field in the first half.
NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points for Indiana (5-28).
Storm 89, Lynx 77
SEATTLE — Breanna Stewart had a season-high 33 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-77 on Wednesday night.
Seattle made its first four 3-pointers for a 12-0 lead and Stewart made the Storm’s sixth of the first quarter, in eight attempts, for a 23-9 advantage. The Storm set a season high with 56 first-half points.
Seattle finished 11 of 25 from distance with four from Stewart and three from Sue Bird. Stewart was 13 of 20 from the field, finishing five points shy of her career high.
Bird scored 13 points and Gabby Williams added 11 for Seattle (20-12). Briann January made her 1,000th career field goal.
Nikolina Milic scored 13 points and Sylvia Fowles added 12 for Minnesota (12-20).
Seattle, which won its sixth straight home game in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,500, hosts Las Vegas on Sunday in Bird’s final regular-season home game before closing with three road games. The Lynx host Seattle on August 12 in the final regular-season matchup between Bird and Fowles.
