Wings 98, Liberty 88
NEW YORK — Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points and the Dallas Wings tied the WNBA record for fewest turnovers in a game to beat the New York Liberty in a matinee camp day game.
Teaira McCowan added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wings, who only had two turnovers, matching the Washington Mystics’ league record set in 2020. Both of Dallas’ turnovers came in the opening quarter and then the Wings were spotless for the remainder of the game.
Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 22 for the Liberty.
Fever 82, Mystics 76
WASHINGTON — Kelsey Mitchell had 18 points, five assists and four steals, Emma Cannon added 13 points and the Fever beat the Mystics to end an eight-game losing streak.
Indiana used a 15-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Amanda Zahui B., to go ahead 63-53 with 7:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Fever also scored seven unanswered points to make it 70-59 with 4:10 left.
Washington made back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds to get within 78-74, but Erica Wheeler sealed it by making two free throws with 7.5 seconds left for the Fever (6-15).
Both teams were missing key players. Indiana was without NaLyssa Smith (foot) and Lexie Hull (nose). Washington was without Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis).
Natasha Cloud scored 19 points and Tianna Hawkins had 13 points and nine rebounds for Washington (11-9).
