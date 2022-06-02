Liberty 87, Fever 74
NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points, Rebecca Allen added 17 and the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 87-74 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.
New York (2-7) was outscored 33-17 in the second quarter, but used two big runs in the second half to take control.
Dream 84, Lynx 76
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Rhyne Howard scored 22 points, Kristy Wallace made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points and the Dream beat the Lynx.
Wallace, a rookie from Baylor, entered with just five 3-pointers on the season. She finished 5 of 6 from long range to help Atlanta go 12 for 28.
Erica Wheeler and Aari McDonald each scored 13 points for Atlanta (6-3). Monique Billings had 10 points and nine rebounds. Wheeler also had nine of the Dream’s 21 assists on 33 made baskets.
Atlanta forced Minnesota into 24 turnovers as Aari McDonald had seven steals.
