Aces 97, Sparks 78
LOS ANGELES — A’ja Wilson had 25 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 97-78 on Wednesday night.
Kelsey Plum added 21 points and five steals for the Aces (19-2), who were playing the second half of a back-to-back. They routed Phoenix on Tuesday night.
Wilson made back-to-back baskets to open the scoring before Jackie Young hit a 3-pointer to make it 7-0, Plum hit a 3-pointer that made it 21-11 with 3:14 left in the first quarter and the Aces lead by double figures the rest of the way.
Azura Stevens had a season-high 22 points and tied her career best with 12 rebounds, and Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, for the short-handed Sparks (7-13).
Lexie Brown (non-COVID illness), Layshia Clarendon (foot), Chiney Ogwumike (foot) and Nia Clouden (knee) did not play for Los Angeles.
Sun 84, Sky 72
CHICAGO — Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, DeWanna Bonner added 21 and the Sun beat the Sky.
Alyssa Thomas added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun (15-5), who would have advanced to the Commissioner’s Cup championship game against Las Vegas if the New York Liberty hadn’t pulled out an overtime win at Indiana. Kahleah Cooper had 22 points and Elizabeth Williams 16 for the Sky (8-12), who have lost three straight.
Bonner scored 10 points in the third quarter when the Sun turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead.
Liberty 95, Fever 87, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Sabrina Ionescu scored eight of her 34 points in overtime and the New York Liberty clinched a berth in the Commissioner’s Cup championship with a 95-87 win over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, despite blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead. Aliyah Boston hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation for Indiana, which had a chance to win its last two home games on last-second 3-point attempts. It was the rookie’s second 3 of the season.
That tied the game at 80 but the veteran Liberty pulled away in overtime as Ionescu hit two of her seven 3-pointers.
Wings 107, Lynx 67
MINNEAPOLIS — Natasha Howard scored 28 with 14 rebounds, Arike Ogunbowale also had her first career double-double and the Wings blew out the Lynx.
Satou Sabally, with five 3-pointers, and Teaira McCowan both had 19 points for the Wings (11-9). Ogunbowale had 16 with a career-high 11 assists.
Dream 85, Storm 75
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Allisha Gray scored 19 points, Cheyenne Parker added 18 and Atlanta beat the Seattle Storm 85-75 Wednesday night for the Dream’s sixth straight win. Rhyne Howard added 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, but made just 5 of 15 from the field and tied her season high with five turnovers for Atlanta (11-8). Kia Nurse hit a 3-pointer to give Seattle its first lead at 9-7 with 6:41 left but Howard answered with a 3 of her own just 13 seconds later and the Dream led the rest of the way.
Howard followed with a runner in the lane before Gray made back-to-back baskets to make it 21-12 late in the first quarter and the Storm trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.