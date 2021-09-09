Mercury 76, Dream 75
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Shey Peddy made three free throws with 3.8 seconds left and the short-handed Phoenix Mercury rallied to beat the Atlanta Dream 76-75 for their 10th straight victory.
Aces 102, Lynx 81
LAS VEGAS — Jackie Young scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds, A’ja Wilson added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 102-81 on Wednesday night.
Young, in her third season out of Notre Dame, went 14 for 19 from the field to top her previous best of 27 points set in May.
Riquna Williams scored all 16 of her points in the first half for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray had a season-high 14 assists and Dearica Hamby returned from injury to score 14 points. Las Vegas was without center Liz Cambage after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.