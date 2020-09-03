Lynx 86, Sky 63
BRADENTON, Fla. — Damiris Dantas scored a career-high 28 points including the go-ahead basket with just under five minutes left and the Minnesota Lynx edged Chicago 86-83 on a night Allie Quigley became the Sky’s all-time leading scorer.
Sparks 91, Wings 83
BRADENTON, Fla. — Candace Parker scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Sparks to a 91-83 victory over the Dallas Wings.
Brittany Sykes added 19 points and Chelsea Gray 16 for the playoff-bound Sparks, who shot 52% overall and 53% (9 of 17) from 3-point range. Los Angeles bounced back from a 96-78 loss to Minnesota on Monday that snapped a nine-game winning streak.
Parker started off just 1-of-5 shooting as the Sparks (13-4) fell behind 23-17 after the first quarter. She then got going, scoring nine in a 31-point second period as the Sparks took a 48-39 lead at halftime. A Parker basket midway through the third quarter put Los Angeles up 18. She finished 8-of-15 shooting.
Washington at Seattle, late
