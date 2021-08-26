Mercury 106, Liberty 79
NEW YORK — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 27 points, Brittney Griner added 26, including her third dunk of the season, and Phoenix beat the New York Liberty 106-79 for the Mercury’s fifth straight victory. Griner also had nine rebounds and six assists before getting helped off the court with 1:38 left in the fourth with a left ankle injury.
Diana Taurasi added 21 points with five 3-pointers for Phoenix (14-10).
