Liberty 89, Sun 81
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Breanna Stewart scored 24 points and Jonquel Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds in her return to Connecticut as the New York Liberty beat the Sun 89-81 on Tuesday night.
Liberty 89, Sun 81
The victory moved the Liberty into a tie with Connecticut atop the Commissioner Cup standings in the Eastern Conference. Each team has one game left although New York has the tiebreaker having swept the two games against the Sun.
Las Vegas has already wrapped up the Western Conference slot.
Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut (12-4) with 11 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for her fifth career triple-double. She’s now done it in consecutive games and three times in the last seven days. Thomas is the all-time record holder in the category. DiJonai Carrington scored a career-high 23 points to lead Connecticut.
Lynx 104, Storm 93
MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Diamond Miller added 18 points in her return from an injury and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 104-93 on Tuesday night.
Minnesota made its first six shots of the fourth quarter during a 14-5 run to extend its lead to 94-79. After Seattle got within eight points, Miller made a jumper near the free-throw line with 36.3 seconds left to seal it.
Collier scored 24 in the second half to help the Lynx reach 100-plus points for the first time this season.
Wings 77, Mercury 62
PHOENIX — Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points, Natasha Howard had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat Phoenix 77-62 on Tuesday night for the Mercury’s sixth straight double-digit loss.
Howard sank a wide open 3-pointer with two seconds left in the third quarter for a 56-51 lead. After Phoenix got within 63-60 with 7:30 remaining in the fourth, Dallas closed on a 14-2 run — including 12 unanswered points.
Satou Sabally secured her 10th double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas (7-8), which has won three straight in the series. Sabally also had a career-high six assists.
Brittney Griner scored 20 points for Phoenix (2-11). Michaela Onyenwere added 12 points and Diana Taurasi was held to six points on 2-of-7 shooting. Sophie Cunningham (back) and Megan Gustafson (concussion) did not play.
