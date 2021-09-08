Sun 83, Wings 56
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brionna Jones had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Connecticut beat the Dallas Wings 83-56 on Tuesday night for the Sun’s 10th win in a row.
Connecticut (22-6) played frenetic and smothering defense, led by Briann January who helped limit the Wings to 27% shooting from the field. The Sun moved two games ahead of Las Vegas in the standings.
Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale finished with eight points on 2-of-17 shooting. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2019, Ogunbowale had her string of 65 consecutive games scoring 10-plus points — the fifth longest streak of its kind in WNBA history — snapped.
The Sun never trailed, used an 11-0 run to take a 25-8 lead late in the first quarter and led by as many as 33 points.
Storm 105, Mystics 71
EVERETT, Wash. — Jewell Loyd scored 20 points, Sue Bird added 14 points and seven assists and the Seattle Storm cruised to a 105-71 win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night.
The Storm (20-10) moved into third place in the playoff race with two games to play. Seattle raced out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, hitting eight 3-pointers. Bird made all four of her attempts from behind the arc in the quarter.
WNBA honors its top 25 players all-time
NEW YORK — The WNBA honored its past and present when it announced the league’s top 25 players Sunday.
The “W25” has 10 current players, including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Sylvia Fowles, Candace Parker and Breanna Stewart. Former stars Lisa Leslie, Tamika Catchings, Katie Smith and Sheryl Swoopes are among 15 retired players selected by a panel of media members and women’s basketball pioneers and advocates.
It’s the fourth time that the league, in its 25th season, has produced a list of its top players. Bird, Catchings, Cynthia Cooper, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Leslie, Smith, Swoopes and Tina Thompson also were recognized on each of the previous anniversary lists.
“It’s a huge honor to be named among the top 25 players in league history and I’m in awe that I’m a part of such a prestigious list,” Bird said. “It’s been incredible to experience the rise in the level of competition in the past 25 years and I’m excited to see what the future holds for this league.”
Fans will be able to vote for their choice as the greatest of all-time. The fans’ pick will be revealed during the WNBA Finals.
The W25
Seimone Augustus, Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Tina Charles, Cynthia Cooper, Elena Delle Donne, Sylvia Fowles, Yolanda Griffith, Brittney Griner, Becky Hammon, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Angel McCoughtry Maya Moore, Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker, Tichia Penicheiro, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Smith, Breanna Stewart, Sheryl Swoopes, Diana Taurasi, Tina Thompson, Lindsay Whalen.
