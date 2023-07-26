Sparks 79, Fever 78

LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike had 30 points and eight rebounds, Jordin Canada made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left and the Los Angeles Sparks ended an eight-game losing streak with a victory over the Indiana Fever.

