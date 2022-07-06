Storm 95, Fever 73
INDIANAPOLIS — Jewell Loyd scored 25 points, Tina Charles had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 95-73.
Seattle (14-8) got its 400th regular-season win.
Gabby Williams added 14 points, Ezi Magbegor had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Breanna Stewart also scored 12 for Seattle. Sue Bird had two points, on 1-of-7 shooting and five assists. Briann January, who is retiring after the season, also scored two points in her final trip to Indiana, where her 14-year career began.
Seattle led 44-35 at halftime behind 14 points from Loyd. The Storm shot 50% from the field in the opening 20 minutes despite going just 1 for 10 on 3-pointers. The Storm finished 6 for 24 from 3-point range.
Wings 82, Sun 71
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points, Teaira McCowan had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 82-71.
Ogunbowale sank a 3-pointer for an 80-69 lead and McCowan blocked Brionna Jones’ layup attempt with 32.8 seconds left.
Dallas (10-12) won two of three matchups with Connecticut this season for the first series win with the Sun in franchise history.
Satou Sabally, who played in her second game since June 12, also scored 14 points for Dallas, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Allisha Gray had 12 points and eight rebounds and Marina Mabrey also scored 12. Dallas led 41-38 at halftime, and Gray beat the third-quarter buzzer with a shot in the lane for a 63-54 advantage.
Courtney Williams scored 25 points for Connecticut (14-8). Brionna Jones added 16 points, DeWanna Bonner scored 11 on 3-of-10 shooting and Jonquel Jones had 10 points and seven rebounds.
