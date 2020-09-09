Sparks 96, Liberty 70
BRADENTON, Fla. — Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Riquna Williams also scored 20 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty 96-70.
The Sparks (15-5) remained in the hunt for a top-two seed in the postseason. Candace Parker had eight points, four rebounds and four assists in the first quarter as Los Angeles built a 25-12 lead. The Sparks used a 26-15 third quarter to take a 22-point lead into the fourth.
Parker finished with 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and Chelsea Gray had nine assists for Los Angeles (15-5). The Sparks were missing two starters as Brittney Sykes did not play after taking a knee to the stomach in the third quarter on Sunday.
Mystics 89, Lynx 86
BRADENTON, Fla. — Myisha Hines-Allen had 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Tianna Hawkins made four straight free throws in the final eight seconds and the defending WNBA champion Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-86 on to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Indiana at Las Vegas, late
