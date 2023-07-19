Dream 82, Lynx 73
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Rhyne Howard had 21 points and seven assists, Nia Coffey added 13 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-73 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to seven games.
Atlanta (12-8) led by 22 points in the first half before Minnesota rallied behind Napheesa Collier, who scored a career-high 35 points, to get within 70-68. Howard made Atlanta’s first field goal in over seven minutes to extend the advantage to 72-68 with 2:44 left. That started a 10-0 run that also included Howard’s three-point play that made it 78-68 with 1:37 left.
Mercury 72, Sun 66
PHOENIX — Sophie Cunningham scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Diana Taurasi added 15 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 72-66 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.
Phoenix (5-15) beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season. It was the Mercury’s first home win against the Sun since the 2018 season.
Cunningham made her fourth 3-pointer to extend the lead to 53-43 with 2:45 left in the third quarter. Her fifth gave Phoenix a 58-48 lead heading into the fourth.
Brittney Griner finished with 12 points.
DeWanna Bonner had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (15-6). Alyssa Thomas had 11 points and seven assists.
Thomas became Connecticut’s all-time leader in assists, passing Jasmine Thomas (994).
