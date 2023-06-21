Lynx 67, Sparks 61
LOS ANGELES — Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Bridget Carleton added 14 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 67-61 on Tuesday night.
Minnesota (4-8) won its third game in nine days against Los Angeles, with the two previous wins coming by five-points apiece.
Collier sank a jumper from the free-throw line, following an offensive rebound, to give Minnesota a 64-61 lead with 1:26 left. Neither team would score again until Collier’s free throw with 8.7 seconds left for a four-point lead.
Trailing 64-61, Los Angeles called a timeout with 24.1 seconds left to set up an offensive play. Tiffany Mitchell intercepted a pass and raced the other way, and Minnesota secured it at the stripe.
Mitchell finished with five steals to go with eight points for Minnesota, which had a season-high 12 steals. Diamond Miller, averaging 10.4 points per game, did not play due to an ankle injury
Minnesota was 1 of 10 from behind the arc in the first half, while Los Angeles made 5 of 15. The Lynx finished 6 of 25 from 3-point range.
Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles (6-6), which lost its third straight game. Jordin Canada added 10 points.
Wings 85, Dream 73
ARLINGTON, Texas — Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 21 and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-73 on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.
Dallas went ahead 63-38 in the third quarter after scoring 11 straight points. Atlanta missed its first six field goals of the period, but rallied in the fourth behind rookie Taylor Mikesell, who scored seven points in four minutes to get the Dream within 80-67 with 4:07 left.
Kalani Brown had 11 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Dallas (5-6), which plays the first of back-to-back games at Los Angeles on Friday. Satou Sabally scored 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting and Teaira McCowan had nine points and 11 rebounds in her first game since the season opener.
Sun 85, Storm 79
SEATTLE — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points to move into 10th on the WNBA scoring list, Alyssa Thomas secured her fifth career triple-double and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 85-79 on Tuesday night.
Thomas tied Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu for the most career regular-season triple-doubles with three. Thomas scored with 1:26 left in the third quarter to reach the mark, before finishing with 13 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. Thomas also had three steals.
Bonner passed Sylvia Fowles to move into the top 10 in league history. She trails Katie Smith by 36 points for ninth.
All five starters for Connecticut (10-3) scored in double figures. Natisha Hiedeman scored 17 points, Brionna Jones added 13 and Tiffany Hayes added 12.
Connecticut scored the opening 12 points of the second quarter for a 34-25 lead. Thomas had seven points, nine rebounds and eight assists at the break.
Jewell Loyd, who scored 39 points in a 109-103 victory over Dallas on Saturday, scored 33 points for Seattle (3-8). Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Loyd made five 3-pointers in the first half and scored 22 points to help Seattle take a 48-45 lead at halftime. Loyd finished 8 of 20 from the field, including 6 of 15 from 3-point range, and 11 of 12 at the free-throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.