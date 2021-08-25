Mystics 78, Sparks 68
WASHINGTON — Myisha Hines-Allen scored 19 points and Elena Delle Donne added 18 to help the Washington Mystics beat the Los Angeles Sparks 78-68.
The Mystics jumped out to a 56-23 advantage by halftime behind 18 points from Delle Donne and 14 by Hines-Allen. Delle Donne only played eight minutes in the second half — and attempted two shots — in her second game back after missing nearly the last two seasons because of back issues.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Ariel Atkins each added 10 points for Washington (9-14). Emma Meesseman, the MVP of the 2019 WNBA Finals, announced prior to the game that she will not return to the court this season.
Nia Coffey was the only player in double figures for Los Angeles (10-14) with 15 points. Nneka Ogwumike was 3 for 11 from the field and finished with six points and six rebounds. The Sparks were held to 35.7% shooting and saw their four-game winning streak end.
Sky 86, Dream 79
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Allie Quigley scored 21 points and Candace Parker added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 86-79.
Sun 76, Aces 62
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Briann January scored a season-high 19 points, DaWanna Bonner added 18 and the Connecticut Sun clinched a playoff berth with a 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces in a showdown between the top two WNBA teams.
Lynx 76, Storm 70
MINNEAPOLIS — Sylvia Fowles scored 29 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 76-70 win over the Seattle Storm.
