Sparks 93, Wings 91
LOS ANGELES — Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 25 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Sparks held off the Dallas Wings 93-91 on Tuesday night.
Sykes made two free throws with 18.2 seconds left for a five-point lead but Isabelle Harrison sank a 3-pointer to get Dallas within 93-91 with 5.5 remaining. Sykes was called for an offensive foul on the inbounds play, and after a timeout Arike Ogunbowale drove to the basket and was fouled with 0.8 left. She missed the first free throws and was called for a violation on the second.
Ogunbowale went over and kicked the scorer’s table out of frustration and Los Angeles missed the technical free throw to end it.
Liz Cambage added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Los Angeles (5-6). Katie Lou Samuelson scored 13.
Mystics 87, Fever 75
INDIANAPOLIS — Ariel Atkins scored a season-high 28 points, Elena Delle Donne scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and the Mystics beat the Fever.
Sky 73, Mercury 70
CHICAGO — Courtney Vandersloot scored 18 points, Candace Parker grabbed 11 rebounds and the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Mercury in a WNBA Finals rematch.
Aces 89, Sun 81
LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jackie Young scored 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 89-81 on Tuesday night in a battle of the top teams in each conference.
