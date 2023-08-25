Liberty 95, Sun 90 (OT)
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Breanna Stewart broke the Liberty’s single-season scoring record, scoring 24 points as New York rallied from a 20-point second-half deficit to beat the Connecticut Sun in overtime.
Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas broke the WNBA record for double-doubles in a season with her 24th. She finished with 22 points and 12 assists on her bobblehead night.
Stewart also had 12 rebounds. Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Liberty (26-7), who moved 3½ games ahead of the Sun (23-11) for second place with six games to play in the regular season.
Stewart had a key putback late in regulation and scored the first five points in overtime.
Sabrina Ionescu, who made 2 of 3 free throws with 1.3 seconds left in regulation, scored the last four points to help hold off the Sun. She finished with 18 points.
DeWanna Bonner had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Connecticut, which led from the midpoint of the second quarter until Stewart scored in overtime. Bonner caught Sue Bird for seventh on the career scoring list with 6,803 points.
Stewart, who has 747 points this year, scored off an offensive rebound with 4 seconds left in regulation to pull the Liberty within 82-80. Courtney Vandersloot then stole the inbounds pass and got the ball to Ionescu, who was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Ionescu made the first two shots to send the game to OT.
Connecticut used a 16-2 run in the second quarter to build a 48-34 lead at the half. The Sun pushed the lead to 59-39 when Natisha Hiedeman scored on a reverse layup, thanks to a pass from Thomas. The Liberty responded with a 10-0 run to begin their rally.
Fever 90, Storm 86
INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points, two shy of her franchise record, and the Indiana Fever held off the Seattle Storm to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season.
NaLyssa Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 10 boards for the Fever (10-24), who beat Phoenix on Sunday when Mitchell surpassed 3,000 points for her career. Grace Berger added 14 points.
Jewell Loyd scored 32 points for the Storm (10-24) and a game after setting the franchise record for points in a season moved into fourth on the WNBA single-season list with 780 points. Ezi Magberor added 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Mitchell scored five points and Victoria Vivians converted a three-point play as the Fever closed the first half with a 10-2 run for a 46-38 lead.
The Fever took a 65-56 lead into the fourth quarter, but Loyd took over. She scored 16 straight Seattle points to pull the Storm within 80-78 with 3:39 to play. Magbegor tied the game at 81 with a pair of free throws at 2:16 and then Loyd hit a 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining for an 84-81 lead.
Mitchell then had eight points in a closing 9-2 run.
Aces 94, Sky 87
CHICAGO — Jackie Young had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Chelsea Gray and A’ja Wilson each added a double-double and the Las Vegas Aces erased a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the Chicago Sky.
Gray had 19 points and 10 assists and Wilson, who tied the WNBA record with 53 points in her last game, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Young surpassed 2,000 points for her career.
Kelsey Plum scored 14 of her 23 points in the third quarter for Las Vegas (30-4).
Marina Mabrey had 22 points for the Sky (13-21) with Elizabeth Williams adding 17 and Kahleah Copper 13. Chicago dropped two games behind Los Angeles for the final playoff spot.
Chicago got off to a hot start and led 50-37 at halftime. Plum started the third quarter with a 3-pointer, the first of four she hit in the frame. Her fourth one, midway through, started a run that gave the Aces a 70-68 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Copper opened the fourth with a three-point play and the Sky went up by four. But Plum’s fifth triple made it 79-78 and the Aces led the rest of the way. Las Vegas finished 18 of 18 from the foul line.
Lynx 90, Wings 81
ARLINGTON, Texas — Napheesa Collier scored 25 points, Kayla McBride added 20 and the Minnesota Lynx picked up the 450th win in franchise history with a victory over the Dallas Wingst.
Tiffany Mitchell added 11 points for the Lynx (17-17), who closed within a game of Dallas for the fourth playoff spot with six games remaining. McBride made four 3-pointers to reach 500 for her career.
Teaira McCowan had 23 points and 18 rebounds for the Wings (18-16). Awak Kuier scored 12 points and Arike Ogunbowale and Crystal Dangerfield added 10 each.
Minnesota was up 50-48 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 14-0 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from McBride and Dorka Juhasz, and three baskets by Collier. Rachel Banham’s pullup jumper just before the buzzer had the Lynx up 71-60 entering the fourth quarter.
Dallas scored the first nine points of the fourth and got within 74-73 on a layup by Natasha Howard but McBride answered with a 3. Twice McCowan got the Wings back within one, but Collier made six free throws and McBride had another clutch 3 as the Lynx pulled away.
