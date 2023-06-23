Sun 89, Lynx 68
MINNEAPOLIS — Tiffany Hayes hit a season-high four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, DiJonai Carrington added 17 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-68.
Hayes had 14 points in the first quarter as Connecticut built a 27-17 lead. The Sun made five 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Minnesota shot 5 for 20 overall. The Lynx missed nine straight shots from late in the first quarter and into the second and trailed 33-17 with 6:56 left before halftime.
Mystics 80, Sky 59
CHICAGO — Elena Delle Donne had 18 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Cloud added 16 points and the Washington Mystics beat Chicago 80-59 on Thursday night for the Sky’s fifth straight loss.
Washington (8-4) beat Chicago for the second time in four days, winning 77-69 on Sunday. The Mystics also beat the Sky 71-69 on May 26. Ariel Atkins added 12 points and Shakira Austin had 10 points and seven rebounds for Washington. Cloud became the fourth player in team history to make 200 career 3-pointers.
Fever 80, Storm 68
SEATTLE — Kelsey Mitchell made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points and the Indiana Fever used a 17-0 run in the second half to beat the Seattle Storm 80-68.
NaLyssa Smith had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana (5-7). Emma Cannon and Erica Wheeler each scored 10 points, and rookie Aliyah Boston had nine points and 11 rebounds.
WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd was held to 19 points on 5-of-21 shooting for Seattle (3-9). Ezi Magbegor added 18 points and Ivana Dojkic had 11. The Storm made just 22 of 74 field goals, with 11 coming from 3-point range.
Seattle led 59-58 with 4:11 left in the third quarter but didn’t score again until Jordan Horston’s layup with 3:48 remaining in the fourth. The Storm went 0 for 21 during the 10-minute drought, including 15 straight misses in the fourth.
Mitchell scored 12 points in the first half and Smith had 10 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana led 48-44. Mitchell made a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 67-59 after a 9-0 run.
