Storm 106, Sparks 69
LOS ANGELES — Breanna Stewart scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half and the Seattle Storm routed the Los Angeles Sparks 106-69 on Thursday night.
Tina Charles added 18 points for Seattle (15-8). Jewell Loyd had 16 points and seven assists, and Ezi Magbegor finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Lexie Brown had 16 points for Los Angeles (10-12). The Sparks had won three in a row.
The Storm shot 64.6% overall (42 of 65) and made 8 of 17 from 3-point range — three by Stewart.
Sky 93, Fever 84
INDIANAPOLIS — Emma Meesseman scored 20 points, Candace Parker had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 93-84 on Thursday night to secure home court for the Commissioner’s Cup game.
Chicago (16-6) will host Las Vegas on July 26 for the Commissioner’s Cup.
Julie Allemand beat the third-quarter buzzer with a long 3-pointer to extend Chicago’s lead to 77-57 after a 29-point frame. Indiana scored 18 of the opening 27 points of the fourth, but Chicago held on.
Azura Stevens scored 16 points and Allie Quigley added 13 for Chicago. Courtney Vandersloot had seven points and six assists.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points and rookie NaLyssa Smith had her sixth double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (5-19). Tiffany Mitchell added 15 points, Victoria Vivians was held scoreless on 0-of-9 shooting, and Danielle Robinson was 1 of 10 for four points.
Mercury 84, Liberty 81
PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham each scored 23 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 84-81.
Skylar Diggins-Smith hit four free throws in the final 22.6 seconds for Phoenix (10-14). Diggins-Smith finished with 13 points and nine assists, and Shey Peddy had 13 points and four steals.
The Mercury never trailed.
Sabrina Ionescu led New York (9-13) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Natasha Howard and Stefanie Dolson each scored 16 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.