Sky 82, Sparks 59
LOS ANGELES — Candace Parker set a WNBA record with her third career triple-double Thursday night, leading the Chicago Sky past the Los Angeles Sparks 82-59.
Parker finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists and accomplished the feat in three quarters. It was her second triple-double of the season and the third of her career moved her past Sheryl Swoopes, Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu, who have two apiece.
Parker, playing against her former team in Los Angeles for the first time, also moved into fifth place in league history for blocks (588) and eighth for assists (1,495).
Vandersloot and Azura Stevens each scored 15 points for Chicago (12-5). Emma Meesseman added 11 points and Rebekah Gardner scored 10.
Chicago led 54-25 at halftime behind 12 points from Stevens and 11 by Vandersloot.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 15 points and Brittney Sykes added 13 for Los Angeles (6-10), which was 10 of 40 shooting (25.6%). Liz Cambage played 16 minutes and scored six points.
Wings 94, Fever 68
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Isabelle Harrison added 16 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Indiana Fever 94-68 on Thursday night.
Ogunbowale shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range added six assists and five steals. She scored 16 points in the first half, including 13 in the first quarter.
Lynx 100, Mercury 88
MINNEAPOLIS — Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 10 rebounds in her return from an injury and Moriah Jefferson scored 21 points as Minnesota beat Phoenix.
Minnesota (5-13) has won 17 of the last 20 meetings with Phoenix, including an 84-71 victory on Tuesday.
Storm 85, Mystics 71
SEATTLE — Sue Bird scored 12 points and matched the WNBA record for victories in a career as the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 85-71.
Bird, playing at home for the first time since announcing last week that she’ll retire at the end of the season, tied Minnesota star Lindsay Whalen for the most career wins with 323.
Jewell Loyd hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Breanna Stewart had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Seattle.
Washington pulled within 69-67 after consecutive 3-pointers by Elena Delle Donne and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough before Seattle went on a decisive 14-2 run.
