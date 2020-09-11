Fever 85, Liberty 75
BRADENTON, Fla. — Candice Dupree scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half and the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 85-75 to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Dupree was 9 of 19 from the field and had seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks. Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points, Teaira McCowan 14 and Tiffany Mitchell 11 for Indiana (6-15). Kelsey and Tiffany Mitchell each had seven points in the fourth quarter after the teams entered the period tied at 62.
ACes 104, Lynx 89
BRADENTON, Fla. — Angel McCoughtry scored 22 points on her 34th birthday and the the Las Vegas Aces made a franchise-record 10 3-pointers in beating the Minnesota Lynx 104-89 on Thurssday night for their fourth straight victory.
Kayla McBride’s 3-pointer during a 13-4 run to open the fourth quarter was the record-setting 10th for the Aces, last in the league for 3-point attempts. They finished 10 of 18 from the arc, led by McBride’s 5-of-7 effort.
Washington vs. Sparks, late
