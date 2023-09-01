Storm 72, Sparks 61
LOS ANGELES — Jewell Loyd had 25 points to lead the Seattle Storm to a win over Los Angeles, dealing a setback to the Sparks playoff hopes.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Storm 72, Sparks 61
LOS ANGELES — Jewell Loyd had 25 points to lead the Seattle Storm to a win over Los Angeles, dealing a setback to the Sparks playoff hopes.
Los Angeles (15-21) dropped into a tie with Chicago for the final playoff spot but the Sky hold the tiebreaker by winning the season series 3-1.
Loyd joined A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas and Breanna Stewart of New York in reaching the 800-point milestone this season. Jewell also surpassed 900 career assists.
Sami Whitcomb added 14 points for the Storm (11-15), who ended a three-game losing streak.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 11 points and Karlie Samuelson and Rae Burrell had 10 apiece for the Sparks, who shot 30% (20 of 66) and were outscored by 10 at the foul line. Jordin Canada had two steals, giving her multiple steals in 12-straight games, the longest such streak in 10 years.
Seattle took a 22-12 lead in the first quarter and led 38-29 at the break.
Los Angeles got within five early in the third quarter but the Storm pushed the lead back to 12 late before Burrell hit a 3-pointer and Zia Cooke scored two free throws to pull the Sparks within 52-44 entering the fourth quarter.
Burrell’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 57-56 but Loyd scored the next five points and nine-straight Seattle points to end the challenge.
Sun 84, Mercury 74
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Natisha Hiedeman and Tyasha Harris each scored 18 points and Connecticut went 12 of 18 from 3-point range to beat Phoenix 84-74.
Harris was 4 of 4 from behind the 3-point line and matched her career high for points while Hiedeman was 4 of 6 from long range.
DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and Tiffany Hayes had 13 for the Sun (25-11). Alyssa Thomas had her 26th double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds and added eight assists.
Brittney Griner had 15 points and Sug Sutton 13 for the Mercury (9-27), who beat Connecticut in each of their other two meetings this season, both in Phoenix.
Aces 84, Mystics 75
LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces ended a two-game losing streak with a win over the Washington Mystics.
The Aces (31-6) lost to Washington 78-62 on Saturday when Wilson was 4-of-12 shooting for 14 points. Wilson, who became the fifth WNBA player and third this season to score 800 points in a season, helped get Las Vegas off to a quick start by making six of her first seven shots.
Chelsea Gray scored 21 points and Kelsey Plum had 12 points and 10 assists for Las Vegas.
Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics (17-19) with 17 points.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.