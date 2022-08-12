Sun 93, Sparks 69
LOS ANGELES — Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-69.
Connecticut (24-11) clinched the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs, with Las Vegas (25-10) and Chicago (25-10) both holding tiebreakers over the Sun. Los Angeles (13-22) was eliminated from playoff contention. Brittney Sykes scored 18 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 10 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles.
Aces 89, Sky 78
LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum had 25 points and four 3-pointers, Jackie Young scored 16 of her 22 points in the third quarter and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 89-78 on Thursday night to move atop the WNBA standings with one game remaining.
Las Vegas (25-10) and Chicago (25-10) are tied for the top spot, with the Aces holding a tiebreaker in the race for home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. The Aces close the regular season on Sunday against Seattle, while the Sky play Phoenix.
Plum had 13 points by the midway point of the second quarter, helping Las Vegas build a 37-21 lead. Plum finished the half with 18 points, making all three of her 3-pointers and the Aces led 47-33.
Young took over the third quarter, scoring 16 points in the opening seven minutes to give Las Vegas a 63-48 lead. The Aces dribbled down the clock at the end of the quarter but Candace Parker blocked Riquna Williams’ jumper and Kahleah Copper raced to the other end for a 3-pointer to get the Sky within 71-61.
