Aces 94, Liberty 82
NEW YORK — With the Las Vegas lead down to one and just under 4 minutes left, Aces coach Bill Laimbeer was angry with the way his team was playing and called a timeout.
The Aces responded by scoring 14 of the next 15 points — the first four by A’ja Wilson — to put the game away.
“I called timeout to yell at them to ‘Get the ball to A’ja Wilson’ and that was the end of the game.”
Wilson finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Aces beat the New York Liberty 94-82 on Thursday night.
Jackie Young added 16 points and Dearica Hamby had 13 for Las Vegas (6-3).
Mercury 77, Sky 74, OT
PHOENIX — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 28 points, Brittney Griner had 16 points, including a dunk in the third quarter and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 77-74 in overtime on Thursday night.
Phoenix pulled away in overtime, going on an 10-2 run with scoring from four different players. Diggins-Smith went 1 of 2 from the line with 8.1 seconds left for a three-point lead and Courtney Vandersloot missed a 3-pointer as time expired.
Kia Nurse, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer from midcourt against the Sky on Tuesday, added 14 points for Phoenix (5-3). Megan Walker had 11 points.
Diggins-Smith made three free throws, including one after a technical foul, with 37.6 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 65. Chicago’s Diamond DeShields missed a layup and Phoenix called a timeout at 23.7. Diggins-Smith dribbled down the clock and got into the lane but her shot rolled off with 2.3 left and Vandersloot didn’t hit the rim as time expired.
Kahleah Copper led Chicago (2-6) with 14 points and Vandersloot had eight points and nine assists.
Sparks 98, Fever 63
LOS ANGELES — Kristi Toliver scored 22 points, Bria Holmes had 14 points and seven rebounds, and the short-handed Sparks eased past the Fever.
Los Angeles (3-3) was without leading scorer Nneka Ogwumike (knee) and Chiney Ogwumike (knee).
Te’a Cooper added 15 points, Erica Wheeler had 14 and Nia Coffey 13 for the Sparks. Coffey, Toliver and Wheeler each made a 3-pointer as Los Angeles was 14 of 28 from distance.
Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (1-9) with 15 points,
