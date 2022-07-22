Sparks 85, Dream 78
LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Chiney Ogwumike had a season-high 15 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 85-78 on Thursday.
Nneka Ogwumike sank a 3-pointer with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter to give Los Angeles an 83-70 lead. Aari McDonald scored the next six points for Atlanta, but Chiney Ogwumike made a key steal with less than a minute to play and Jordin Canada made two free throws at 33.9 for a nine-point lead. Brittney Sykes and Katie Lou Samuelson each added 12 points for Los Angeles (12-14), which won its second straight to end a seven-game homestand. Nneka Ogwumike passed Tangela Smith for 21st on the WNBA’s career scoring list.
Chennedy Carter went coast-to-coast for a layup to beat the halftime buzzer and extend Los Angeles’ lead to 52-42. It was Carter’s first game since July 1.
McDonald and Tiffany Hayes each scored 18 points for Atlanta (12-15). Hayes was helped off the court with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter after a collision. McDonald was 7 of 9 from the field and Rhyne Howard had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Howard made her second basket, in 13 attempts, to pull Atlanta within 78-70, but she missed a 3-pointer on their next possession and Los Angeles pulled away.
Mystics 78, Liberty 69
WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Ariel Atkins added 16 points and the Washington Mystics beat New York 78-69 on Thursday to extend the Liberty’s losing streak to five games.
Leading by six late in the game, Atkins disrupted a pass along the 3-point line and Alysha Clark grabbled the loose ball and raced for a fast-break layup to extend Washington’s lead to 77-69 with 36.7 seconds left. After a timeout, Sabrina Ionescu missed a long 3-pointer and Clark secured the rebound before making 1 of 2 free throws at 24.1.
Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points and Clark finished with three points for Washington (17-11). The Mystics have a week off before playing at Dallas on July 28.
Natasha Howard had 17 points and 10 rebounds for New York (9-17). Ionescu scored 15 points and Marine Johannes added 12. The Liberty were playing their third consecutive day game.
Washington scored 12 unanswered points late in the first half until Ionescu completed a three-point play with 3.5 seconds left to pull New York within 40-37 at the break. The Mystics added a 18-6 run in the third quarter and led 61-48 early in the fourth quarter until New York scored 10 straight to get back in it.
New York scored the first 10 points of the game and also led 15-2.
Aces 90, Fever 77
LAS VEGAS — A’Ja Wilson scored 23 points, Chelsea Gray had 14 points and 12 assists and the Las Vegas Aces dealt the Indiana Fever a club-record 11th straight loss, 90-77 on Thursday night.
Wilson scored 14 points and Gray added 12 points and seven assists as the Aces (19-8) built a 52-32 lead by halftime. Las Vegas, which led 25-19 after one quarter, scored the first eight points of the second and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Wilson gave the Aces their largest lead at 68-37 with a 3-pointer at 4:44 of the third period.
Jackie Young added 16 points for Las Vegas, and Dearica Hamby finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Nalyssa Smith scored 24 points to lead Indiana (5-24). Victoria Vivians scored 14 points and Kelsey Smith added 10 points and seven assists.
