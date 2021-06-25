Sparks 89, Mystics 82
LOS ANGELES — Te'a Cooper scored a career-high 26 points, Amanda Zahui B. added 17 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 89-82 on Thursday night.
Cooper's steal and fast-break layup extended Los Angeles' lead to 84-80 with 1:25 left. Zahui B. sealed it by blocking Tina Charles' 3-point attempt in the corner with 33.9 seconds left.
Brittney Sykes had 14 points and Karlie Samuelson added 13 for Los Angeles (6-7). The Sparks got 53 points off their bench, while Washington had eight.
Leilani Mitchell made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Washington (7-7), which only played seven because of injuries. Charles had 25 points and 10 rebounds — ending her two-game streak of scoring at least 30 points.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was in attendance.
Sky 91, Liberty 68
NEW YORK — The Chicago Sky have been rolling since Candace Parker returned from an ankle injury, setting a franchise record for consecutive wins with their seventh straight.
Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields each scored 18 points and the Sky beat the Liberty.
Candace Parker added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and nine assists for Chicago (9-7), which also routed New York on Tuesday night. The Sky won six games in a row in 2012 and 2013.
The Sky led 21-15 early in the second quarter before blowing it open by scoring the next 12 points, including five by Allie Quigley.
That burst started a 34-11 run to end the half and put the game away. Chicago hit 15 of its 24 shots in the period having its way on offense. The Sky led 55-27 at the half.
New York (7-8) couldn’t get anywhere close in the second half.
Michaela Onyenwere scored 16 points to lead New York. Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb both added 14.
Wings 89, Fever 64
INDIANAPOLIS — Satou Sabally had 15 points and nine rebounds, Marina Mabrey added 14 points and the Dallas Wings beat Indiana 89-64 on Thursday night for the Fever’s 11th straight loss.
Allisha Gray scored 13 points, rookie Charli Collier added a season-high 12, and Arike Ogunbowale and Moriah Jefferson each had 10 points for Dallas (7-8). Gray made all five of her free-throw attempts to help Dallas go 17 for 17.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 16 of her 24 points in the third quarter for Indiana (1-15). Jantel Lavender added 14 points and Tiffany Mitchell 12. Indiana was 10-of-39 shooting (25.6%) in the first half, and finished at 35.4%.
Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw was in attendance with Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey to see former Irish stars Ogunbowale and Mabrey.
