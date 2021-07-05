Aces 118, Dream 95
LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum had 23 points and passed 1,000 for her career on Sunday, and the Las Vegas Aces set a franchise record for points with an 118-95 win over the Atlanta Dream.
Plum reached the milestone on a 3-pointer that made it 90-77 with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter and added 11 more before the end of the game.
A’ja Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds and Liz Cambage had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces (14-4), who maintained at least a share of first place in the WNBA standings.
Dearica Hamby chipped in 18 points, Jackie Young scored 16 and Riquna Williams added 13 for Las Vegas.
Courtney Williams led the Dream (6-11) with 19 points. Cheyenne Parker scored 18 points, and Odyssey Sims had 10 points and 13 assists.
Storm 84, Sparks 74
LOS ANGELES — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and Sue Bird moved into sixth place on the WNBA career scoring list in the Seattle Storm's 84-74 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.
Bird passed Katie Smith (6,452) with the first points of the game, a 3-pointer, and finished with 13 for the game and 6,464 overall.
Ezi Magbegor added 20 points and Epiphanny Prince had 18 to help the Storm (14-4) keep pace with the Las Vegas Aces for the top spot in the WNBA standings.
Brittney Sykes and Erica Wheeler had 19 points each for the Sparks (6-11), and Nia Coffey added 11.
The Samuelson sisters — Karlie of the Sparks and Katie Lou of the Storm — played against each other for the first time. Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike were the first sisters to face up in a WNBA game.
Seattle played without All-Star Jewell Loyd who suffered a left ankle injury Friday night against Atlanta. Loyd is Seattle’s second leading scorer, averaging 18.1 points and 4.4 assists, and was playing more than 31 minutes a game.
