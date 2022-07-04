Sparks 84, Liberty 74
LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points, Liz Cambage added 16 and the Sparks beat the Liberty.
Chiney Ogwumike had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Katie Lou Samuelson also scored 12 points and Jordin Canada added 11 points and seven assists for the Sparks (9-11), who won consecutive games for the first time since the end of May.
Nneka Ogwumike made a layup midway through the third quarter to give the Sparks the lead for good at 53-52 and Chiney Ogwumike’s jumper with 1:22 left in the period stretched the lead to 65-57. Crystal Dangerfield made a 3-pointer, Han Xu hit a hook shot and Marine Johannes followed with another 3 to trim the Liberty’s deficit to 69-68 with 4:42 to play but Cambage made baskets to open and cap a 10-2 spurt that made it 79-70 with 2 minutes to go.
Johannes led the Liberty (8-12) with 17 points and Natasha Howard scored 13.
Sun 74, Mystics 72, OT
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas scored 14 of her 23 points after halftime and finished with nine rebounds as the Connecticut Sun rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 74-72 in overtime.
Courtney Williams added 15 points, Natisha Hiedeman scored 14 and Jonquel Jones had 11 points for Connecticut (14-7).
Dream 90, Storm 76
ATLANTA — Cheyenne Parker had 21 points and nine rebounds, Rhyne Howard scored 16 points and the Dream never trailed in a win over the Storm.
Lynx 102, Aces 71
MINNEAPOLIS — Aerial Powers scored a career-high 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting and Minnesota beat Las Vegas.
Moriah Jefferson and Rachel Banham added 13 points apiece and Sylvia Fowles scored eight points with 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Lynx (7-15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.