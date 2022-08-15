Wings 116, Sparks 88
LOS ANGELES — Marina Mabrey scored 27 points, Teaira McCowan added 24, and playoff-bound Dallas rode a 41-point second quarter to a victory over Los Angeles in the regular-season finale.
LOS ANGELES — Marina Mabrey scored 27 points, Teaira McCowan added 24, and playoff-bound Dallas rode a 41-point second quarter to a victory over Los Angeles in the regular-season finale.
The second-quarter blitz included an 18-0 run and the Wings finished the first half with a 66-29 lead on 74% shooting from the field, making 7 of 11 3-pointers and 13 of 17 free throws. Dallas finished at 66% from the field, making 11 of 22 3-pointers and 21 of 27 free throws.
Tyasha Harris had her first career double-double for Dallas (18-18), combining 18 points with a career-high 11 assists. Kayla Thornton added 15 points and Allisha Gray scored 14.
Brittney Sykes scored 35 points, the only starter in double figures for Los Angeles. She passed 2,000 career points and her three steals pushed her past 200 for her career. Chennedy Carter had 13 points and Kianna Smith 10 for the Sparks.
The Sparks (13-23) finished the regular season with nine losses in their final 10 games.
Dallas was locked in as the No. 6 seed in the playoffs against No. 3 Connecticut. The series begins on Thursday in Connecticut.
Aces 109, Storm 100
LAS VEGAS — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, beating the Seattle Storm in the regular-season finale.
Kelsey Plum scored seven of her 23 points in the final minute. Her 3-pointer with 58 seconds left put Las Vegas (26-10) up by six and she added two more field goals. A’Ja Wilson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces.
Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 38 points for Seattle (22-14), hitting 8 of 14 3-pointers. The Storm made 18 3-pointers.
The Aces will host eighth-seeded Phoenix in the opener of the best-of-three series quarterfinals Wednesday. Fourth-seeded Seattle will open the playoffs at home Thursday against Washington.
Sky 82, Mercury 67
PHOENIX — Azura Stevens scored 17 points and defending champipon Chicago wrapped up the regular season with a victory over Phoenix.
Allie Quigley added 14 points for Chicago (26-10). The second-seeded Sky will open the playoffs at home against New York on Wednesday.
Sun 90, Lynx 83
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points and Connecticut held off Minnesota in the final WNBA game for Lynx great Sylvia Fowles.
Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year, had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Third-seeded Connecticut (25-11) will open the playoffs at home against Dallas on Thursday. Minnesota was 14-22.
Liberty 87, Dream 83
NEW YORK — Natasha Howard scored 18 points and hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and New York beat Atlanta to get into the playoffs.
The Liberty (16-20) won six of their last eight games. Rhyne Howard had 24 points and seven assists for Atlanta (14-22).
Mystics 95, Fever 83
WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored 22 points and Washington beat Indiana, handing the Fever their WNBA-record 18th straight loss.
Ariel Atkins added 15 points for the Mystics (22-14).
Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana (5-31).
