Mercury 81, Sparks 74
PHOENIX — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a season-high 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting to lead the Mercury to a victory over the Sparks.
Diana Taurasi finished with 19 points and seven assists for the Mercury (3-8), who ended a seven-game losing streak. Diamond DeShields had 11 points and Shey Peddy pitched in with 10 points and two steals.
Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and seven rebounds to pace the Sparks (5-7). Brittney Sykes totaled 14 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench. Reserve Chennedy Carter added 10 points and three assists.
Sun 93, Storm 86
SEATTLE — Jonquel Jones had 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones added 21 points apiece and the Connecticut Sun rallied to beat the Seattle Storm.
Dream 75, Fever 66
ATLANTA — Nia Coffey had 16 points and 10 rebounds — her second double-double of the season and third in her six-year career — Rhyne Howard also scored 16 points and the Dream beat the Fever.
Lynx 84, Liberty 77
NEW YORK — Aerial Powers scored 27 points, Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride added 18 apiece and the Lynx held off the Liberty after nearly blowing a 19-point lead late in the third quarter.
Sky 91, Mystics 82
CHICAGO — Emma Meesseman scored 13 points with six assists, five steals and four rebounds against her old team, Candace Parker had a double-double and the Sky beat the Mystics.
Aces 84, Wings 78
LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum tied her career high with 32 points, Chelsea Gray added 18 and the Aces beat the Wings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.