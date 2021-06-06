Sparks 68, Sky 63
LOS ANGELES — Erica Wheeler scored a season-high 22 points while Amanda Zahui B added 13 points and 10 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 68-63 on Saturday.
Wheeler had six points in the final 80 seconds on a layup, pull-up jumper and two free throws. The final points came with 30.1 seconds left that made it 67-61.
The Sky (2-7) now have dropped seven straight games and were still missing star Candace Parker, who signed with Chicago in the offseason from Los Angeles. The Sparks showed a tribute video of their former star between the first and second quarter.
Sun 85, Liberty 64
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 85-64 on Saturday night.
Brionna Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals and DeWanna Bonner scored 13 points for Connecticut (8-2).
Aces 96, Mystics 93
WASHINGTON — A’ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, including four points and two rebounds in the final minute, to help the Las Vegas Aces hold off the Washington Mystics 96-93 on Saturday.
Wilson’s putback with 41 seconds left gave the Aces (7-3) the lead at 92-90. Wilson got a defensive rebound five seconds later and made a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left to cap the scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.